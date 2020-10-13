Kathleen Ann Rivers Kathy Perman

January 28, 1944 - October 7, 2020
Milton, WI - Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Perman (nee Rivers), passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on January 28, 1944 to Arthur and Viola (Haggerty) Rivers in Janesville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Milton Union High School in 1962, married Roger (Duff) Fanning in 1963, and together they raised three children in Milton. She later moved to Cambridge and married the love of her life, Lowell (Corky) Perman on April 1, 1989.
While raising her children, Kathy volunteered at the local schools, was a girl scout troop leader, and taught many CCD classes at St. Mary's Catholic church. After her children were older, Kathy began a long career in the insurance industry. In her years with Corky, she loved dancing at "big band" events. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and genealogy. She loved family gatherings and stayed in touch with her family and friends via one of her other favorite hobbies, social media.
Kathy is survived by her children Theresa (Mike) Stabler and Roger (Tammy) Fanning Jr.; her grandchildren Amanda (John) Wierzel, Alysia Faust (fiancée Richard Holland), Adam Stabler, Mitchell Fanning, and Lindsay Fanning; and her great-grandchildren Abigail Faust and Avalyn Wierzel. Kathy is also survived by her siblings James Rivers, John (Pat) Rivers, Donna (Chuck) Mathews, Barb (John) Musgrove, Charles (Kathy) Gallagher. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Lowell, her beloved daughter Shellie Ann Fanning, a brother Clifford Rivers, and a Sister in Law Nancy Rivers.
Kathy was blessed and will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved here.
At Kathy's request, services will be private. Gifts in Kathy's memory can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.