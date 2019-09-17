April 14, 1935 - September 13, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Kathleen "Ann" Martin, age 84, of Edgerton, WI, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Skaalen Nursing & Rehab Center in Stoughton, WI, with her family by her side. She was born April 14, 1935 in Edgerton, the daughter of John and Alice (Mooney) Collins. Ann graduated from Edgerton High School in 1953, and Mercy School of Nursing in Janesville in 1955. She married Harold Martin on June 3, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton. He passed away August 12, 2008. Ann started her nursing career in California and Wyoming, and then returned to the Edgerton area, working as a registered nurse at the Edgerton Hospital. She finished her career as a nurse at General Motors in Janesville. As a full time farm wife, you could always find her in the kitchen or mowing the lawn. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton. She enjoyed gambling and going to the casinos for day trips. She liked to go bowling, and went to many state tournaments with her team. She was a huge Brewer fan, and would watch all sports when she had the time. Ann loved spending time up north at the cabin in Minocqua with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Joe (Bonnie) of Janesville, Phyllis Broege of Janesville, Roger (Marlys) of Milton, and Tom (Brianne Powell) of Janesville; grandchildren: Abigail and Evan Martin, Kristen, Jenna and Nicole Broege and John Martin: sisters-in-law: Meg Collins, Nancy Collins, and Rita Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: John, William, James, Roger, Joseph and Patrick; sisters: Margaret, Ruth Butterfield and Mary Davis; husband, Harold; grandson, Austin Martin; and son-in-law, Steve Broege.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Father Dave Timmerman officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation time will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of floor 5SW at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Agrace, and Skaalen Nursing & Rehab for their exceptional care during her final journey.