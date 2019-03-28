March 11, 1963 - March 26, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Kathleen Ann Lo Coco, 56, of Sharon, WI, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, after several health issues. She was born on March 11, 1963 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Richard Edward Korona and Mary Ann Korona (Wojiechowski). She married Rocco Lo Coco on June 12, 1982 in Chicago.

She is survived by her husband, Rocco; her mother, Mary Ann (Herk), one son, Rocco (Jenny); two daughters, Angel (Nate) and Samantha; and also her five grandkids: Lacey, Allie, Jd, Owen and Toby. She was preceded in death by her dad, Richard Edward Korona; and her brother, Richard Michael Korona. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan, WI