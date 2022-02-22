Janesville, WI - Kathleen A. Morrical, age 73, passed away at home, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Kathy was born on September 17, 1948, in Portage, WI, the daughter of Gordon and Lila (Henry) McFarlin. She married the love of her life, Gary, in June of 1969, and they spent 53 wonderful years together before her passing. Kathy retired from the Wisconsin School for the Visually Impaired after many years. She loved the kids that she worked with and made many life-long friends there. Kathy enjoyed traveling with Gary, especially going on cruises. She loved to be outdoors and spent a lot of time fishing, biking, watching the sunset, and cheering on the Packers. Kathy loved her family dearly and was very fond of her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Nana".
Kathy is survived by her husband, Gary; two children, Angela Glogovsky and Amy (Abe) Downs; five grandchildren: Alona, Olivia, Ivy, Natalia, and Bram (Cassidy); great-granddaughter, Fia; four siblings; and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings.
Per Kathleen's wishes, there will be no services held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
