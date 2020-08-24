September 29, 1968 - August 21, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Kathleen A. Leitzke, age 51, of Delavan passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born in Oconomowoc on September 29, 1968 to Elmer and Patricia (Jarvis) Bergmann. Kathy was united in marriage to Brian Leitzke on May 15, 1993. Kathy was an EMS worker for many years with the City of Delavan and Delavan Township. She recently just completed the LPN program at Gateway. Kathy was an active member at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brian; children, Anna Leitzke, of Delavan, and Andrew Leitzke, of Delavan; a brother, Bill (Mary) Bergmann, of Watertown; a sister, Theresa (Kreg) Reimer, of Oconomowoc; a mother-in-law, Wallie Leitzke, of Delavan; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Ed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com