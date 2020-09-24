October 6, 1940 - September 22, 2020
Madison, WI -- Kathleen A. Bessel, 79, passed away with family surrounding her on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Madison, WI. She was born October 6, 1940 in Milton, WI to the late William P. and Ruth V. (Ford) Bessel. She was a graduate of Milton High School. Kathleen held numerous different jobs at local restaurants, which included owning the Pine Grove Restaurant here in Janesville. She also spent 21 years 'in jail' working for Rock County as the Cook Matron. Outside of work, Kathleen was a loving mother, who raised her five children and kept them on the right track. She was kind, generous, and very selfless, always taking care of others first. Her hobbies included bowling, going on vacations - cruises, or just around Wisconsin, taking care of her flowers and plants in her garden, and spoiling her dogs.
Kathleen is survived by her children: Robin (Ted Kasch) Heumiller, Lori Willman, Johnnie Stewart, Walter "Sam" Wunschel, and Shawn (Steve) Hoff; her six grandchildren: Michael Meton, Tanna (Matthew) Rodriguez, Daniel Meton, Haley (Megan) Canfield, Stephanie Hoff and Sarah Hoff; 11 great-grandchildren: Heather Meton, Jason Meton, Corrine Meton, Dakota Stewart, Jodeci Rodriguez, Angelito Rodriguez, Caroline Meton, Ashia Meton, Isaiah Meton, Bryan Meton, and Natalia Lankford; two great-great-grandchildren, Aubreigh Vohs and Jaelynn Stewart; her brother, Paul (Dolores) Bessel; sister, Caroline Wiley; nieces; nephews; and her best friend, Kay Spangenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth Bessel; son-in-law, Richard Willman; sister, Judith Bessel; and brother-in-law, Patrick Wiley.
A Funeral Service for Kathleen will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Visitation will be begin at 5 p.m. on Friday until time of service. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.