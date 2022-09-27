Katherine Yvonne (Dickinson) Bleser

June 16, 1930 - August 18, 2022 Lake Havasu City, AZ - Katherine "Yvonne" Dickinson Bleser passed away on August 18, 2022, at her home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Yvonne was born on June 16, 1930 to T. W. and Katherine (Nichols) Dickinson, of Edgerton.

Yvonne received her bachelor's degree in education from Milton College. She taught in Elkhorn, Delavan, and Janesville before undergoing a final career shift as a successful real estate agent and broker.

