June 16, 1930 - August 18, 2022 Lake Havasu City, AZ - Katherine "Yvonne" Dickinson Bleser passed away on August 18, 2022, at her home in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Yvonne was born on June 16, 1930 to T. W. and Katherine (Nichols) Dickinson, of Edgerton.
Yvonne received her bachelor's degree in education from Milton College. She taught in Elkhorn, Delavan, and Janesville before undergoing a final career shift as a successful real estate agent and broker.
Yvonne met the love of her life, Leonard (Len) Bleser in Elkhorn. Len and Yvonne married on June 18, 1955 and enjoyed 63 beautiful years together before Len passed away in 2019.
Yvonne and Len had two daughters, Mary (Arthur) Furman of Beloit, and Susan (Eloy) Rodriguez of Austin, TX. They were blessed with four wonderful grandchildren: Jillian (Matt) Hansen, Kathryn (Israel) Robles, Victor Rodriguez, and Victoria Rodriguez; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Upon their retirement, Len and Yvonne summered at Lake Koshkonong, and wintered in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They enjoyed many fabulous visits from friends and family both far and near. Mary and Susan extend a special thank you to their cousin, Elizabeth (Betsy) Dickinson for her frequent visits and assistance to Yvonne. Betsy is a Godsend to the family.
Anywhere she went, Yvonne lit up the room with her electric, infectious smile and fantastic attitude. Her grandchildren referred to her as a real "firecracker", making every situation fun. She loved to laugh, (even at herself), lived life to its fullest, and was a caring, generous, and outgoing person. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and survive her.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Len; brothers, Thomas (Anita) Dickinson, George Dickinson; sister, Suzanne Straus; brothers-in-law, Edward (Shirley) Bleser and Robert Bleser; and sister-in-law, Marion (Edward) Bass.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Edgerton, WI on Saturday October 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will precede the mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will follow at St. Joseph's after the burial.
