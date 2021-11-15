Katherine M. Jentz

Janesville, WI - Katherine Jentz, 63, of Janesville, died unexpectedly at home on November 9, 2021.
Kathy was born June 30, 1958 in Platteville, WI, the daughter of June and Paul Jentz. The family moved to Janesville shortly after her birth. She went to school at Lincoln, Van Buren, Edison and Parker High Schools, graduating in 1976.
She worked for 42 years at Mercy Hospital in the Dietary Department.
Her first child, Jamie, was born in 1979. In 1982, she married Jeff DeGarmo in Janesville. The couple had three children together, Mary and Ben, who died in infancy, and Amy in 1987.
Kathy loved fun and adventure. Until recently, she loved fishing and camping with her family, playing cards and hanging out with friends. She was an excellent cook and prepared pretty plates of cookies and treats for holidays. She loved her pet cats and enjoyed the outdoors. She liked country music best and rock when she was younger. She was an avid Brewers fan in recent years.
Kathy was strong-willed and generous, big-hearted, and down-to-earth. She made friends easily and kept many longtime friends. She will be deeply missed.
In recent years, she was been a special support to her mother, who suffers from dementia.
She was predeceased by her dad, grandparents, and infant children. She is survived by her mother, sisters Barb Hoeft (Doug) and Karen Bolton (Tom); children Jamie DeGarmo and Amy Eckels (Lance); and grandchildren Lucas and Tyler DeGarmo, and Finley and Cecilia Eckels, and many other loving family and friends.
Kathy's life will be remembered on November 19 at the Apfel-Wolfe Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 4:00 to 5:30 followed by a brief service. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Rock County Humane Society or a charity of your choice in Kathy's memory. Please wear Brewers gear in honor of Kathy.
