March 12, 1943 - November 10, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Katherine Joanne (Nelson) Boardman of Elkhorn, WI, passed away November 10, 2019, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center of Milwaukee. She was born March 12, 1943, in Chicago, IL. Daughter of Dr. Michael (RN Hildegarde Hultgren) Nelson, she was the last of four of Dr. Nelson's children. Joanne (as most everyone knew her) graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961, and was joined in marriage September 30, 1961, to James Boardman of Elkhorn, WI. Joanne was one of the 1st Officers, holding title as "State Director" of the Elkhorn Jaycettes in 1964. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to all and was the "rock" of her family. She was a character, her family referred to her as Lucille Ball from the "I Love Lucy" show, as she was always getting into something! Joanne was very proud of her Norwegian and Swedish heritage as she was a 1st generation American. She loved all animals and had several during her lifetime. She enjoyed her pets very much and they will be lost without her. We are greatly saddened by our unexpected loss of a very special woman and friend to her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Joanne was the mother of four children: Jim (Michele Jankowski) Boardman of Darien, WI, Jeff Boardman of Cody, WY, Julie Lynn of Elkhorn, and Jodi (Jerry) Anderson of Elkhorn; proud grandmother of seven granddaughters: Jessica (Kevin) Lancelle, Amber (Travis) Waas, Lydia (Jacob) Rakidzich, Jordan Boardman (Ethan Lockhart), Tawni Boardman (Wes Rodgers), Katherine Anderson, and Ryleigh Anderson; and great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI, on Friday November 15th, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Followed by a Memorial Service at 5 p.m. Officiated by Pastor Robert Rickman. A private family burial will be at a later date. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.