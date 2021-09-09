Janesville, WI - Katherine Ellen Henze, age 57, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital after a long illness. She was born on March 5, 1964, in Janesville, the daughter of Barbara (St. Clair) and Raymond Goede, Sr.
Katherine is survived by the love of her life, care giver, and husband, Steve "Butch" Green; 2 children, Kellen (Jessie) Henze and Klifford (Kristen) Henze; 2 special grandsons, Timothee and Aleczander; baby Michelangelo due to arrive in January of 2022; 4 brothers: Richard, Donald, Joseph Ceslok, and Raymond Goede, Jr; 2 sisters, Helen (Shawn)Schemehorn and Tammy Goede; many nieces and nephews; multiple cousins; special cousin, Shelly; and lastly her special dog and partner in crime, Sam. She was preceded in death by her biological father, Richard Ceslok; brother, Michael; grandparents; and nephew, Zackerie.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
