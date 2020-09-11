February 6, 1938 - September 9, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Katherine E. Smith, age 82, of Janesville, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Cedar Crest. She was born on February 6, 1938, in Cleveland, OH, the only child of Thomas and Grace (Fischer) McKain. Kathy graduated from Barrington High School in 1956, and completed 2 years of additional study at Evanston College. She married and was a homemaker, raising 3 children: Cheryl, Lisa, and Scott Miller. She later worked in insurance and property management. Kathy married Roger Smith on December 27, 1986, in Janesville, WI. They retired to Naples, FL, in 1992, where they enjoyed boating, walking the beach, and many activities with their friends. They returned to Janesville in 2019 to be closer to family.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Roger; three children: Cheryl (David Jr.) Spike, Lisa (Brian) Donnelly, and Scott (Jennifer) Miller; four grandchildren: Jeremy Spike, Traci (Daniel) Weisensel, Matthew (Leah) Donnelly, and Nicole Donnelly; and four great-grandchildren: Laney and Tessa Weisensel, and Collette and Elliott Donnelly; stepchildren, Sandy (Joe) Bonahoom and Alison Smith; step-grandchildren: Zach (Kristen) Bonahoom, Spencer Bonahoom, and Benjamin Bonahoom.
A Celebration of Kathy's life will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. The family is being assisted by the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com