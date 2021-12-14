February 9, 1952 - December 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Katherine Ann "Kathy" Wuksinich, age 69, of Janesville, WI passed away at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born on February 9, 1952 in Janesville, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Fuczyla) Wuksinich. She graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1970.
Kathy served as the manager and later the owner and manager of Golden Acres Elderly Housing Apartments until retiring in 2005. Following her retirement, she was employed as a driver at Rock County Human Service Child Protective Services.
Kathy volunteered with the Rock County Holiday and Family Needs program,traveled extensively with her family & friends and enjoyed sports. She was an avid bowler, participated in numerous women's bowling leagues and enjoyed playing on women's golf and softball leagues for many years.She encouraged and mentored her nieces and nephews never missing one of their sports games or school productions. Kathy loved to celebrate birthdays, holidays and especially Christmas. Her hospitality, welcoming presence, great cooking skills will be missed by her many friends, neighbors, and relatives.
Kathy enjoyed all forms of games, she love playing board games with her family and slots with her friends.
Kathy was an active member of St. John Vianney's women's Scripture group and coordinated virtual meetings of the group during the recent pandemic. She was active with the class reunion committee for the Class of 1970 from Craig High School. She had a great love for animals, especially her dog, Buddy and her cats, Perry and Dolly.
Kathy Wuksinich is survived by her sister, Nancy Arnold;, her niece Kristin Arnold (Doug) Kath; her nephew, Peter (Michael Bishop) Arnold; great-nephews, Deegan and Seth Kath; her sister-in-law, Mable Wuksinich; her long-time dear friend, Mary Hurd; numerous cousins and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Wuksinich, her brother, Steve Wuksinich and her twin sister, Kristine Wuksinich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will preside. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 21st from 10 a. m. until Noon at the CHURCH. Private burial will be at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Kathy Wuksinich's family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.