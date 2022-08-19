Katharina (Fischer) Blechner

November 25, 1939 - August 15, 2022

Lake Geneva, WI - Katharina Blechner age 82, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

