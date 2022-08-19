Katharina (Fischer) Blechner

Lake Geneva, WI - Katharina Blechner age 82, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away to eternal life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.
Katharina was born on November 25, 1939 in Croatia, daughter to the late Adam and Anna (Wist) Fischer. She came to the United States in 1959 from Austria. She married Eduard Blechner on May 14, 1960 in Chicago, IL who preceded her in death on October 25, 2016.
Katharina was the loving mother of Kurt (Jennifer) Blechner, Carmen Dufour, and Renee Blechner; grandmother of Daniela (Evan) Matthews, Kyle (Anna) Blechner, and Travis Dufour; great-grandchildren Noa Katherine Matthews. She is also survived by other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; stepfather Franz Brandner; brothers Matthias Fischer, Norbert Brandner, and Franz Brandner.
She was a loving, caring and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
A visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church (107 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI 53121) on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 9-11a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to the National Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/donate
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
