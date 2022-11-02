Kathaleen A. Fox

January 4, 1945 - October 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Kathaleen A. Fox, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home from medical complications on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born in Janesville on January 4, 1945; the daughter of Ernest E. and Elizabeth (Finnegan) Olin. After graduating from Janesville High School, marrying, and having two children, Kathy earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She started her career managing the YWCA shelter for battered women and later performed individual counseling through Catholic Charities. In her free time she enjoyed watching football, specifically the Packers and Badgers, enjoyed singing, and watched game shows and HG TV. She loved all her granddogs, past and present. She was known for her generosity, always giving when she could, whether it was donating her own furniture to her clients, financially supporting her brother in his youth, or simply helping others in need.

