Janesville, WI - Kathaleen A. Fox, age 77, passed away unexpectedly at home from medical complications on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was born in Janesville on January 4, 1945; the daughter of Ernest E. and Elizabeth (Finnegan) Olin. After graduating from Janesville High School, marrying, and having two children, Kathy earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin Madison. She started her career managing the YWCA shelter for battered women and later performed individual counseling through Catholic Charities. In her free time she enjoyed watching football, specifically the Packers and Badgers, enjoyed singing, and watched game shows and HG TV. She loved all her granddogs, past and present. She was known for her generosity, always giving when she could, whether it was donating her own furniture to her clients, financially supporting her brother in his youth, or simply helping others in need.
Family was essential to Kathy, and she is survived by her children, Steve (Shari Mann) Fox and Kari Fox; grandchildren, Beren and Ranna Fox; siblings, Jane (Mike) Skimhorn and Ernie (Claudia Wasserman-Olin) Olin; former spouse Joe Fox (Anita); nieces and nephews Sean (Jolie) McCoy, Pat (Mary) McCoy, Melanie McCoy, Aaron and Rebecca Wasserman Olin, Kendra Joyce, Holly Heenan, Danielle (Nicolai Ramler) Fox, Heather (Tom Calihan) Fox Calihan, Josh Fox, Jesse and Eric Fox; and her granddogs, Marlie, Twig and Dovi.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her niece Kimberly Fritch.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
