Karol L. Garetson

December 3, 1946 - April 15, 2021
Kiel, WI - Karol "Lynn" Garetson, 74, of Kiel, WI., passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls, WI.
She was born on December 3, 1946 in Duluth, MN., to Edward and Ardella (Wood) Walters. Karol "Lynn" married Marlin "Dean" Garetson on March 6, 1965 in Rockton, IL. He proceeded her in death on February 28, 2019.
Karol "Lynn" loved crafting, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Vickie (Todd) Berg of Janesville, WI., Tina (Mike Jr.) Willeford of Elkhart Lake, WI. and Chuck (Dawn) Garetson of Albany, WI.; grandchildren, Riley and Isaac Berg, Stephanie (Mike) Fromm, Sophia "Charley" Willeford, Walker and Beau Garetson; great grandchildren, Aubrie, Mike Jr. and Grant Fromm; sisters, Gail (Norm) Kingston, Crystal (Dick) Larrabee and Gerrie (Doug) Utter; brother, Ed Walters and sister-in-law, Peggy Walters.
In addition to her husband, she was proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Caren Perkins; brother, Weslie Walters and brother-in-law, Thomas Perkins.
A funeral service for Karol "Lynn" will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. with Pastor Brett Shafer officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kindness and care they showed toward our mom. A special thanks to Karena and Kim who came regularly while mom was still at home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com