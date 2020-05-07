October 26, 1948 - May 4, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Karly L. Jensen, age 71, of Janesville, WI, died on May 4, 2020, in the arms of his daughter, surrounded by his family. He was born in Chicago, IL on October 26, 1948 to Verlin and Fern (Widlick) Jensen. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. When he came home, he married his love of his life, JoAnne (Dornan) Jensen on June 22, 1974. They had two wonderful children. Karly was employed by Northland Concrete in Rockton for many years. He enjoyed his life of doing yard work and his animals. He was a dog lover and a proud husband, father, grandpa, and recently a great grandpa.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnne Jensen of 45 years; his son, David (Carrie) Jensen; daughter, Sara (Dan Barfknecht) Jensen; three grandchildren: his pride and joy granddaughter, Autumn Jensen and grandsons, Dayton Jensen and Johnathan Lee; and his great-grandson, Jonas Jensen. He is further survived by two brothers and two sisters; a very special sister-in-law, Eva Bray; stepfather, Pat Belisle; many other in-laws on both sides of his and his wife's family; many nieces and nephews; very special friends: JD Johnson, Twig Harnack, Jack Schroder, and Ruth Inman; his dogs, Paislee and Carmella; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Allen Sr. and Ann Dornan; uncle, Tony; his special niece, Beth Barlass; and his dogs that have gone before him, especially, Dezarae Rose.
Private family memorial services will take place on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Full military honors by VFW Post 1621 will be accorded to conclude his Celebration of Life.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville 608-752-2444
We would like to thank Mercy Hospice nurse, Natasha, for all her work and comfort, and all the staff at the VA Clinic & Hospital - especially Rachel Molander, Michael Dodd, special nurse Kathy, and reception at Janesville VA, Stacey Kobbs and Dr. Jane Anderson at Mercy South.