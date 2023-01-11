Karliene "Kar" Thom

Janesville, WI - Karliene K. Thom passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with her loving family and friend Linda by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Kar was born on Thursday, June 11, 1953 in Janesville to the late Karl F. Thom and Jean A. (Babcock) Thom. Karliene worked for approximately twenty five years at Dunkin Donuts where she exceled at baking and customer service. She worked for six years at Gardner Sales. Karliene ended her career this past year working for Mercyhealth System for twenty years in medical records. Karliene was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. While growing up, she proudly served her church community as a Junior Lutheran, sang quartets with her younger sisters, sang in the church choir, and enthusiastically helped serve Easter breakfasts. Kar proudly volunteered her time when she was able at the Janesville Gifts Men's Shelter.
Kar truly enjoyed family activities. Most often, you would find her bowling on Saturday mornings (when younger). As an adult, she bowled in numerous leagues with her mom, sisters, and friends as teammates. Kar also played for the infamous Dunkin Donuts softball team. She loved having her sisters as teammates and her late father as her coach.
Karliene leaves behind her mother, Jean Thom, three sisters, Vicki Thom, Nancy (Greg) Dziedzic and Renae (Tom) Holloway; two special nieces Erin (Joel) Smerchek, Goddaughter Kelly Holloway, and a special nephew and Godson, Ryan Dziedzic; great nephews, Zack, Drake, Luke and Brecken Smerchek, great niece Stella Dziedzic; friend of fifty years, Linda Mueller, along with numerous cousins and friends. Karliene was preceded in death by her dear father, Karl F. Thom, special grandparents Frank and Anna Thom, and dear cousin David Thom.
The funeral service for Karliene will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, with St. Croix Hospice Chaplain, Lora Whitten, officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm to time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gifts Men's Shelter in Janesville or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin would be deeply appreciated.
The family of Karliene Thom would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital, especially the Oncology and TCC units, Willowick Assisted Living Respite Care and the Mercyhealth Hospice team. A special thank you goes to Lora Whitten for her love, devotion, and blessings shared with Karliene and her family in her final days. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences.
Family will always remember Kar for her boisterous laugh and her generous spirit, along with her response to challenging times, "We've got this".
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.