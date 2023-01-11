Karliene "Kar" Thom

June 11, 1953 - January 5, 2023

Janesville, WI - Karliene K. Thom passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with her loving family and friend Linda by her side after a courageous battle with cancer. Kar was born on Thursday, June 11, 1953 in Janesville to the late Karl F. Thom and Jean A. (Babcock) Thom. Karliene worked for approximately twenty five years at Dunkin Donuts where she exceled at baking and customer service. She worked for six years at Gardner Sales. Karliene ended her career this past year working for Mercyhealth System for twenty years in medical records. Karliene was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. While growing up, she proudly served her church community as a Junior Lutheran, sang quartets with her younger sisters, sang in the church choir, and enthusiastically helped serve Easter breakfasts. Kar proudly volunteered her time when she was able at the Janesville Gifts Men's Shelter.