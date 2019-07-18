September 5, 1934 - July 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Karl Marx Black, age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, July 14, 2019 at Caring Hands in Brodhead. Karl was born September 5, 1934 in Salt Lake City, UT, the son of the late Daniel L. and Hazel M. (Tryon) Black. On February 19, 2004, he married the former Nancy Minnie Seward in Janesville. Karl worked for many years as a Laborer. He spent much of his time working on dairy farms, but was skilled in many different fields. He was an active member of Faith Community Church in Janesville, and he enjoyed participating in their Men's Retreat. Karl loved to fish. He will be remembered as a big man with an even bigger heart, as he loved helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; several children; stepchildren; grandchildren; and siblings. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2931 Lucerne Dr., with Pastor Tim Bales officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the CHURCH.

