Karl M. Fetting

October 16, 1933 - January 8, 2023

Janesville, WI - Karl M. Fetting, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Karl was born in Balsen, Lithuania on October 16, 1933; the son of Alexander and Emma Martha (Knabanschuh) Fetting. Karl and his family emigrated from Lithuania to the United States in November of 1951. Karl honorably served in the United States Army spending most of his time in Europe. He married Jeanne (Teff) Fetting on October 18, 1958 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church and they shared 42 years together before her passing on August 21, 2000. Karl was remarried to Margaret (Schollmeyer) Splinter-Fetting on June 9, 2007 in Janesville, and very much enjoyed the last 15 years together. Karl retired from the General Motors Corporation as a Millwright in 1995. He loved bicycling and rode it to and from work as well as many trails. He enjoyed a good scotch and kugelis at most get togethers. He was proudest of his grandchildren and loved his great grandchildren so much especially their hugs.

