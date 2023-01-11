Janesville, WI - Karl M. Fetting, age 89, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Karl was born in Balsen, Lithuania on October 16, 1933; the son of Alexander and Emma Martha (Knabanschuh) Fetting. Karl and his family emigrated from Lithuania to the United States in November of 1951. Karl honorably served in the United States Army spending most of his time in Europe. He married Jeanne (Teff) Fetting on October 18, 1958 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church and they shared 42 years together before her passing on August 21, 2000. Karl was remarried to Margaret (Schollmeyer) Splinter-Fetting on June 9, 2007 in Janesville, and very much enjoyed the last 15 years together. Karl retired from the General Motors Corporation as a Millwright in 1995. He loved bicycling and rode it to and from work as well as many trails. He enjoyed a good scotch and kugelis at most get togethers. He was proudest of his grandchildren and loved his great grandchildren so much especially their hugs.
Karl is survived by his wife, Margaret Splinter-Fetting; his daughters, Cynthia (Jerry) Boehning and Pamela (Martin) Govert; grandchildren: Kristen (Nathan) Paiser, Zachary Govert, Morgan (Max) Geyer, Travis (Bree) Fetting and Justin (Krystal) Fetting; great grandchildren, Estelle and Maxwell; Margaret's children: Cynthia (David) Curran, Sharon (Christopher) Redmaster, Gary (Karilise) Splinter and Brian (Heidi) Splinter; siblings: Alfred Fetting, Wanda Gunterberg and Erika (Rev. David Putz) Putz; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jeanne Fetting; son, Karl A. Fetting; and siblings: Irena Behrens, Siegfried Fetting and Helmut Fetting.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal and Military Honors will immediately follow the service to Oak Hill Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
