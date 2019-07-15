September 11, 1926 - July 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Karl J. Johnson, age 92, of Janesville, passed away at his home on Friday, July 12, 2019. Karl was born in Jefferson County, WI, on September 11, 1926, the son of Carl and Anna (Frey) Johnson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1944. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school and served during World War II. Karl married Betty M. Roum on September 14, 1946, at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Karl was employed as a barber for 25 years with shops in Milton Junction and Orfordville. After selling his shop and moving to Janesville, he worked in retail management for Copps Corp., and Harris Ace Hardware until retiring in 1990. He was a member of Orfordville American Legion Post # 209 and First Lutheran Church where he was active volunteering with the breakfast club, the Progress newsletter, worked on the funeral lunch committee and enjoyed working at the 4-H Fair. Karl was an avid fisherman. He loved watching and rooting for Wisconsin sports teams and enjoyed dancing and traveling.

Karl is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Betty M. Johnson; two sons, Paul G. (Marie) Johnson of Carlsbad, NM, and Bruce K. (Nancy) Johnson of Rockford, IL; four grandchildren: Michael R. (Lisa) Johnson, Melissa (Matt) Johnson, Dustin R. (Kori) Johnson, and Mikel R. (Kacey) Johnson; eight great-grandchildren: Parker, Kayleigh, Penelope, Jase, Luke, Brandtley, Emily, and Micah Johnson; friend and mother of Dustin and Mikel, Margaret Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William J. (Alice) Johnson; sister, Shirley (Stanley) Hake; and niece, Susan (Warren) Koehler.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be at First Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or the First Lutheran Church Foundation. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.henkeclarson.com.