Janesville, WI - Karl F. Thom, 89, died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, with his loving wife and family by his side. Karl was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1932 in Janesville to the late Frank W. and Anna M (Schramm) Thom. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. Karl married his forever love, Jean A. Babcock, on September 13, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church in Janesville. Karl spent his working career as a journeyman for General Motors. He retired after 32 years.
Karl was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was a devoted servant of God, singing in the church choir, taking communion to homebound members, delivering Meals on Wheels, serving on the church council and helping with the Wilson School breakfast program.
Karl enjoyed family activities. Most often you would find him bowling on Friday nights, reading, doing crossword puzzles with Jean, or being with "his girls". He especially enjoyed being coach of the women's Dunkin Donuts softball team with his four daughters being his favorite players.
Karl and Jean spent a total of 73 years together. He leaves her along with his four daughters; Karliene Thom, Vicki Thom, Nancy (Greg) Dziedzic, and Renae (Tom) Holloway; three grandchildren: Erin (Joel) Smerchek, Ryan Dziedzic, and Kelly Holloway; five great-grandchildren: Zackary, Drake, Luke, and Brecken Smerchek and Stella Dziedzic; and a sister Linda Uden. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank (Judy) Thom.
The funeral service for Karl will be Monday, May 16, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville with the Reverend Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will begin on Monday at 4:00 pm to time of service. Karl will also receive full Military Funeral Honors by the Kienow-Hilt VFW Post 1621, Janesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. John Lutheran Church or Meals on Wheels. The family of Karl Thom expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff at Mercyhealth Hospital, Willowick Assisted Living/Memory Care, and St. Croix Hospice for their care. A special thank you goes to Lora Whitten for the love, music and blessings shared with Karl and his family in his final days. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences.
Family will always remember how Karl answered them whenever they asked how he was doing....."Breathing, the rest is secondary".
Rest in peace faithful servant.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.