Edgerton, WI - Karl F. Luchterhand, age 83, of Edgerton, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born in Marshfield, WI, on May 16, 1938, the son of the late Elmer and Ella (Krauter) Luchterhand. He grew up farming on the Luchterhand Family Farm. He was a 1957 graduate of Marshfield High School. Karl served in the Army National Guard for 8 years and was a member of the 32nd Division. He served during the Berlin Crisis. Karl was employed by General Motors for 30 years until retiring June 1, 1995 and a UAW representative. He had his own business doing tilework and carpeting. He married Clarice Nordquist Wuksinich on May 10, 1997, in Branson, MO. Karl was a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod and the Stoughton American Legion. He was a loving and supportive husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family. His Hobbies included gardening, golfing and listening to country music. He enjoyed traveling to Branson, MO and Florida with his wife Clarice.
He is survived by his wife, Clarice; 2 daughters, Natalie (Phillip) Good and Karla (Bruce) Chrislaw; 3 grandchildren: Kyle Chrislaw, Nicole Chrislaw, and Thea Good; sister, Marie Koch; a brother, Roger (Lorraine) Luchterhand; 2 stepdaughters, Jodi Wuksinich and Jill (Brad) Hanson; and a step-grandson, Dylan Hanson. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arlene Updike; 2 brother-in-laws, Gordon Koch and Floyd Updike; sister-in-law, Lorraine Luchterhand; and a niece, Lindsay Updike.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy51), Edgerton with Rev. Daniel Decker officiating. Full military honors will conclude the service and burial will be at a later date in Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Karl's name can be made to the family or to the Stoughton American Legion. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
