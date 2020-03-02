- February 27, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Kari Jensen nee Egeland, age 100, of Delavan went peacefully home to God on February 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Elmer Jensen; and daughter of her late parents, Thea Regine (Stangeland) and Sigurd P. Egeland. Preceded in death by siblings: Kristoffer (Gudrun), Trygve (Borghild), Simon (Alma), Karsten (Valborg), Kaare (Any), Solveig (Karl) and Eli (Georg). Survived by her dear and faithful sister, Ruth (Anton), and her youngest brother, Tor-Magne (Martine). Aunt Kari will be greatly missed by nephews and nieces in Norway and North America.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan with Rev. Steve Hollenbeck officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at East Delavan Cemetery. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to Ridgestone Village, St. Croix Hospice, and East Delavan Baptist Church.