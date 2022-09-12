Karen S. Nelson

May 4, 1942 - September 7, 2022

Janesville, WI - Karen S. Nelson, age 80, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born in New Glarus, WI on May 4, 1942; the daughter of Arol and Olga (Voegeli) Berge. Karen graduated from New Glarus High School in 1960 and married Marvin Nelson on February 16, 1963 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. She was crowned the Dairy Queen of the Green County Fair in 1961, and enjoyed shopping with friends, baking for her loved ones, music and dancing. Karen especially close to her family, and adored spending as much quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as possible. She was creative and regularly attended arts and craft fairs, and always made the holidays memorable with her stylish decorating abilities.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.