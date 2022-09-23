Janesville, WI - Karen S. Mielke, age 78, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Richmond, Wi on November 24, 1943, the daughter of Paul E. and Maxine (Smith) Garetson. Karen married Robert A. Mielke on July 23, 1966, in Beloit. Throughout her career she worked for Sherex Chemical Company, Rock Valley Trucking, St. Williams Catholic Church and Trinity Episcopal Church as a bookkeeper and secretary. Karen loved reading, knitting and antiquing. But most of all she loved having her family home and spending time with them.
Karen is survived by her husband, Robert; 2 sons; Steven (Stacey) Mielke of Brandenburg, KY and Scott (Erika) Mielke of Clemmons, NC; 6 grandchildren: Alec, Kasey, Noah, Luke, Abigail and Levi; great grandson, Dale; 4 siblings: Patricia (Herb) Eidson, James Garetson, Nicholas Garetson and Roxanne (Bob) Anacker; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings; Gary and Dean Garetson.
No Services are being planned. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. Memorials may be made in Karen's name to Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
