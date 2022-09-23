Karen S. Mielke

November 24, 1943 - September 21, 2022

Janesville, WI - Karen S. Mielke, age 78, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Richmond, Wi on November 24, 1943, the daughter of Paul E. and Maxine (Smith) Garetson. Karen married Robert A. Mielke on July 23, 1966, in Beloit. Throughout her career she worked for Sherex Chemical Company, Rock Valley Trucking, St. Williams Catholic Church and Trinity Episcopal Church as a bookkeeper and secretary. Karen loved reading, knitting and antiquing. But most of all she loved having her family home and spending time with them.

