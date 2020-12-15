Karen Puerner

December 10, 2020
Naples, FL - Karen (Lewandowski) Puerner, 75, of Milton, WI and Naples, FL, joined her maker and passed peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 following COVID-19 complications. Born in Milwaukee, the oldest child of Arthur and Bernice (Halser) Lewandowski, Karen leaves behind her beloved husband of 41 years, Bradley Puerner, and their children Cindy (Kevin) Burchell, Tracy Arndt, Lisa (Brad) Folker and Scott (Julie) Whitmore. Karen is also survived by her brother Mike (Sue) Lewandowski, her sister Donna Lewandowski, sister-in-law Lois Puerner, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Karen spent the majority of her career as the GM Janesville Engineering Secretary where she was often described as the glue that kept the Plant's engineers together. She devoted her life to adding joy and simple pleasures to others, especially her grandchildren, through her love of quilting, arts and crafts. For many years, Karen was an active member of the Elk's Club including serving multiple times as the organization's President. Karen loved to travel and explore cuisine with Bradley and later in her life, developed a love for golf and carried that passion off the course throughout several leadership roles at her Naples golf club. In 2014 and 2015 Karen won the Ladies Nine Hole President's Cup. A devoted Christian, Karen touched many lives and will be missed dearly by her family, in-laws and many friends and acquaintances. A life celebration will be held at her Naples place of worship, Shepherd of the Glades, on a date and time to be determined. Additionally, the family invites you to bring your fondest thoughts, prayers and memories during memorial services to be held next summer at Hope Lutheran Church in Milton, WI