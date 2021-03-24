March 20, 2021
Janesville, WI - Karen M. Weis, age 68, of Janesville formerly of Delavan/Darien passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home in Janesville. She was born on November 17, 1952 to Arnold and Valda (Petersen) Larson. Karen graduated from Big Foot High School in 1971. Karen was united in marriage to John Weis on July 10, 1993 in Las Vegas. She worked for 44 years at Andies Candies in Delavan. Karen enjoyed gardening, taking care of the yard, working on the farm, NASCAR, hosting family holidays, and spending time with her family.
Karen is survived by her husband, John; stepchildren, April Weis, of Janesville, and Ryan (Amber) Weis, of DeForest; two step grandchildren, Henry and Nolin; siblings, Betty (Gary) Eberly, of Milwaukee, Ron Larson, of Delavan, Carla Karstetter, of Delavan/Darien, Janice (Ted) Tinberg, of Delavan, and Bill (Marilyn) Larson, of Darien; and many nieces and nephews.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Becky Larson.
Private Family Services will be held. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com