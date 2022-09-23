Karen M. Elmer

February 7, 1939 - May 5, 2022

Raleigh, NC - Karen M. Elmer, age 83, passed away under hospice care in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 5, 2022, with her children by her side. She was born Karen Rauch on February 7, 1939 in Dubuque, IA. She graduated high school from St. Columbkille's Class of 1957, and served as vice-president of the Clarke College Class of 1962. She then lived in Madison, WI while teaching first grade in Sun Prairie. As a young woman, she loved travel and twice was able to tour Europe during her summer vacations - even passing into East Berlin not long after the Berlin Wall was completed. She returned to Dubuque to teach, where she began dating G.J. Peter Elmer, whom she had first met when they attended grade school together.

