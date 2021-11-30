June 1, 1935 - November 21, 2021
Sandusky, OH - Karen Loretta Speer, 86, of Sandusky, Ohio, residing at Providence Care Center, went to her heavenly home on November 21, 2021 after many months of declining health.
She was born June 1, 1935 in Genoa City, Wisconsin to Boyd "Mike" and Loretta (Moyer) Hoskins. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1953, she attended the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. After marrying and moving to Sandusky, she was employed at the Erie County Care Facility (The Meadows) as an assistant Administrator for 20 years, where she was instrumental in getting the bond issue and operational levy on the ballot to build a new county home. She later worked at Erie County Probate Court as Chief Deputy Clerk for 10 years as well as Cedar Point, Ford Motor Company, Periodical Publishers, and volunteered at Firelands Regional Medical Center gift shop for 5 years.
Karen was involved with many organizations including American Legion Auxiliary Commodore Denig Unit 83, past member of IAB, Huron Eagles, Ohio Nursing Home Administrators' Association, Tuesday Girls' Club (member for 60+ years), 600 Bowling League Club, Ohio Public Employee Retirement System, and ZONTA Club (past member and treasurer).
Some of her many activities included serving on a committee with Judge Jane Lucal in the organizing of Serving Our Seniors, participating in numerous bowling and golfing leagues, and going to lunch with friends.
She was most happy attending and being active with her children's activities in school and sports, attending their sporting events at home and away in high school and college. Never missing a game or function, she was their loudest cheerleader and biggest fan. A fervent sports fan, Karen enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She was an avid reader of a wide spectrum of topics and enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching birds in the backyard.
Karen is survived by her children, Marcy (John) Steele, of Poway California, and Mark (Renee) Speer, of Houston Texas; grandchildren, Michael Speer, Adam Speer, Niqua Speer, Danny Speer, all of Sandusky, Haley Steele and Sydney Steele, both of Poway, California, and Christian Speer and Zane Speer, both of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Annice Hoskins; nieces, Karla Ritt, Kenna Arvold, Kim West, Cathy Luce, Susan Randles, and caring, special niece, Marla Downing; nephews, Kary Hoskins, Kip Hoskins, Thomas Oliva, and Thomas Speer, Sr.; 12 great-nieces and -nephews; and special friends, Leslie Roesch and Tuesday Girl's Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd "Mike" and Loretta (Moyer) Hoskins; brother, Boyd Hoskins; and son, Michael Speer, Sr.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, December 11 from 10 A.M. - 11 A.M. at Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, with memorial services to begin at 11:00 A.M. Please join the family and friends for lunch in the Toft Event Room immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to Serving Our Seniors in Sandusky; Erie County Care Facility (The Meadows) in Huron; or Stein Hospice in Sandusky.
Condolences may be shared inline by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.