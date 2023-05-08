Karen Loise Redmann

August 31, 1939 - May 4, 2023

Janesville, WI - Karen L. Redmann, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on August 31, 1939, the daughter of Walter and Lorinda (Parsch) Runzheimer. Karen was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby, WI and confirmed at Christ Lutheran, Abbotsford. She was united in marriage to Ray F. Redmann of Edgar, WI on June 17, 1961, also at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Redmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.