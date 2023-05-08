Karen Loise Redmann

Janesville, WI - Karen L. Redmann, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born on August 31, 1939, the daughter of Walter and Lorinda (Parsch) Runzheimer. Karen was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby, WI and confirmed at Christ Lutheran, Abbotsford. She was united in marriage to Ray F. Redmann of Edgar, WI on June 17, 1961, also at Christ Lutheran Church, Abbotsford.
Karen was a class of 1957 graduate of Colby High School. She attended the Marathon County UW Center and received Bachelor's and Master's degrees from UW-Whitewater. She did post graduate work at Concordia College, River Forest, IL. Karen taught English at senior high schools in East Troy and Janesville. She taught language arts and classroom music at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Janesville for 28 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Blue Ribbon Schools committee and the school building addition committee.
As a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Karen was a past member of the Adult Choir, Adult Fellowship Club, the church 125th Anniversary Committee, and the Altar Guild. She also served as a Bethel Lifelight Bible studies group leader, Mission Education Committee, and the Mission Education Committee of the South Wisconsin District of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Karen was also a member of the Milton Historical Society, past Milton Historical Society Board of Directors and secretary. She also served as a docent at the Milton House National Historic Landmark for many years.
Karen is survived by her children, Dean and Dawn; two sisters, Beverly Yagow and Susan (Jamil) Khan; three brothers: Lee (Kitty) Runzheimer, James (Jan) Runzheimer, and Mark (Carol) Runzheimer; many nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, son David, and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janesville with Pastor Dan Decker officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Memorials are preferred to the "Family Tuition Assistance Fund" at St. Paul's, or to the "South Wisconsin District of the LCMS Domestic Mission Projects," Milwaukee, WI.
