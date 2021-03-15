May 5, 1956 - March 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Karen Lee Warmke, age 64, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville following complications from a stroke. Karen lived 64 wonderful years, in that time filling her days with travel, people she loved, and things that brought her joy. Karen was born on May 5, 1956, in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of Lee and Marilyn Woodmansee and the sister of Tom and Lynn. The family later moved to Cambridge, Wisconsin, where Karen graduated high school in 1974. She was a 1978 graduate of UW-Eau Claire and, after teaching special education, she completed her master's degree in Health and Wellness. In 1985, Karen married Steve and together they made Janesville their home. Karen was an educator, not only in the classroom but also in so many aspects of life. She was a familiar face throughout all the years her kids were in school, attending every recital, presentation, and sporting event. She was a passionate advocate for the American Cancer Society, especially after her own successful battle with cancer. She led by example, teaching many around her that life should be pursued with great gusto. If there was a beach or an ocean in sight, you could be sure to find Karen there.
In the last few months, before her stroke, Karen attended her daughter's wedding, saw her son move into a new home with his partner, enjoyed a kayaking adventure with her best friend, and took many happy evening walks with her husband and their beloved dog, Ginger. While the loss of Karen has been profoundly heartbreaking for so many who loved her, it is true that there was never going to be enough time spent with Karen. There would always have been more trips to take, more weekends to plan, or family get-togethers and holidays to host. We feel profoundly blessed to have had so many years with Karen, who taught us to never be afraid to bust out a dance move, to never miss out on an opportunity for coconut cream pie, and to fill our lives with the people and adventures that bring us the most joy.
Karen's amazing spirit and passion for life will be carried on by her husband, Steve; daughter, Rachel (Eric); son, Luke (Victoria); dog, Ginger; brother, Tom (Sam, Olivia, Ella); sister, Lynn; best friend, Angela; and the many other extraordinary relatives, friends, coworkers, and people who made her life so rich. If there's an afterlife that includes an ocean, then Karen has likely already set sail on the open waters, looking gleefully ahead to the next adventures. We love you, Karen (Mom). Thank you for the incredible joy you have given to us all.
A small, private family service will be held at Schneider Funeral Home. A celebration of her life and love will be held at a later date in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rock County Cancer Coalition, the American Cancer Society, or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the team at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, as well as the nursing staff at Mercy in Janesville - we will never be able to thank you enough for the extraordinary work you do every day and for your loving care of Karen.