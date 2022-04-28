Fort Worth, TX - Karen Lee Byrnes, age 59, of Fort Worth, TX, formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on November 3, 1962. She lived in Lake Geneva, WI and Janesville, graduating in 1981 from Parker Senior High School in Janesville before moving to Fort Worth at age of 18 to pursue a career in modeling. Karen was co-owner of Party Warehouse in Fort Worth, and worked hard at growing the business for many years. She also loved to cook, and host gatherings for family and friends. She was a kind-hearted person who loved Jesus and would often help those in need. Karen was loved deeply and will be dearly missed by many!
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; two daughters, Lauren (Justin) Mitchell, and Emilee (Jeremy) Timms; and three grandchildren: Brynlee, Blake and Lilly of Fort Worth, TX. She is also survived by a brother, Steve (Tracy) Steffgen of Fort Worth; two sisters, Pat (Tom) Dill, of Oregon, WI, and Aileen Hoag of Janesville, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Steffgen of Lake Geneva, and Vivian Steffgen of Fort Worth, TX; and brother, Gary Steffgen.
A little bit of our sister will always live within us. Karen, we know you are at home with God and we look forward to the day we will be reunited again. May your smile brighten Heaven even more.
We love you sister-sister!
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Byrnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.