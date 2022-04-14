Karen Landis

September 30, 1949 - April 11, 2022
Brodhead, WI - Karen M. Landis, 72, of Brodhead, WI, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022 surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on September 30, 1949 to Vern and Janet (Jones) Butzler in Sparta, WI. Karen grew up in Footville, WI and attended Footville Elementary and later graduated from Orfordville Parkview High School. In 1967 she married Michael R. Landis, her high school sweetheart. They were blessed with two sons, Michael C. Landis and Gregorey C. Landis. Karen attended Blackhawk Technical College and received her degree in Nursing. While attending there, she was president of her class.
Karen was employed at Rock Haven as a Registered Nurse for 18 years and was president of the union. Later she worked as an occupational nurse for Stoughton Trailers and Lear Seating. She also spent some time doing home health care. Karen loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved her dogs and watching and feeding the birds. Her hobbies included, ceramics, macrame, crochet, flowers, gardening, refinishing furniture, fishing and traveling. Karen enjoyed going on UTV rides in Black River Falls, Monroe and Ride Royal Blue in Tennessee with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Michael R. Landis; two sons, Michael C. (Anna) Landis of Beloit and Gregorey C. (Jodi) Landis of Orfordville; four grandchildren, Kari J. Landis, Carter M. Landis, David M. Landis and Ava K. Landis; one great grandson, August Daniel; nine siblings, Carole Hausmann, Dean (Vickie) Butzler, Peggy (Bruce) Johnson, Mary Butzler, Robert (Sue) Butzler, Lynette (Jim) Riehle, Janan (David) Wolfe, Kayleen (David) Smith and David Butzler; brother-in-law, Chuck (Jackie Neil) Landis; aunt, Phyllis Christiano; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Janet Butzler; mother and father-in-law, Mary June and Pete Landis; and brother-in-law, John Hausmann.
A Funeral Service for Karen will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Starr, Kim and the entire staff at The Next Inning and Agrace for their wonderful care and compassion throughout this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com