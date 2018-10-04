Karen L. Seales

September 3, 1940 - September 30, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Karen L. (DeGarmo) Seales, age 78, a lifelong area resident, passed away Sunday evening, September 30, 2018, at her home. She was born September 3, 1940, at her family's home in Center Township, the daughter of the late R. Leland and Violet J. (Wakefield) DeGarmo. On November 13, 1961 she was married to Dale L. Seales in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on January 10, 1992. Karen was a person with a strong faith in her Lord. She was active with AWANA, and was a faithful and active member of Orchard View Alliance Church. She loved working with Sunshine Church, bringing the Word of God into the hearts of those who were mentally challenged. She enjoyed word studies of the Bible and its vocabulary. Karen wished for her family members and friends to be believers in the Lord, and to be able to join her in Heaven when their time comes. She enjoyed crafting of all types and loved the creations she would make. Her greatest joy was being with her family, and especially loved her times with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her two daughters, Robbi Seales and Paula (Morrison) Seales, both of Janesville; her three sisters: Joyce Hurd, of Janesville, Eileen McVay, of Malvern, AR, and Sandy (Jim) Seales, of Edgerton; her five grandchildren: Daniel (Willie) Wolfram, Michelle (Phil) Laube, Zachary Morrison, Jacob Morrison, and Hannah Morrison; her three great-grandchildren: Megan, Brady, and Carter; and by in-laws; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends; including her special cousin, Darlene Heron; and her lifelong childhood friend, Karen Hoff. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Steven Seales, in 2011; and her three brothers: Leland "Junior" DeGarmo, Ermal, DeGarmo, and Larry DeGarmo.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, or from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville (608)752-2444
Karen left for her mansion just over the hilltop, in that bright land where you never grow old, where the roses never fade. If you would like to see her again, here are the directions to her new home:
Romans 10:9
If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse