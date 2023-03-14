Karen L. Schultz

December 24, 1954 - March 9, 2023

Janesville, WI - Karen L. Schultz, age 68, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on December 24, 1954, the daughter of Kenneth and Sarita (Drafahl) Stricker. Karen married Daniel Schultz at Rotary Gardens on September 24, 1994. She was a longtime member of Cargill Methodist Church and led a very faith-filled life. Karen was a tremendous cook and poured her love of cooking into Cafe Marsay, which she co-owned and operated for many years prior to becoming an LPN. As an LPN, Karen worked at Mercy Clinic East and then Mercy Clinic North until her retirement in 2017. Her kind and compassionate care touched the lives of countless patients. Karen loved being outside working in her yard and flower gardens and the many birds and wildlife that came to visit brought her much joy. She had a kind and gentle spirit and brightened the lives of family and friends with her beautiful smile and cheerful outlook on life. Karen's most treasured times were spent with her family, friends, and her beloved Cocker Spaniels, Gucci, Zsa Zsa, Sysco, Chee Chee, and Cupcake.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.