Janesville, WI - Karen L. Schultz, age 68, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on December 24, 1954, the daughter of Kenneth and Sarita (Drafahl) Stricker. Karen married Daniel Schultz at Rotary Gardens on September 24, 1994. She was a longtime member of Cargill Methodist Church and led a very faith-filled life. Karen was a tremendous cook and poured her love of cooking into Cafe Marsay, which she co-owned and operated for many years prior to becoming an LPN. As an LPN, Karen worked at Mercy Clinic East and then Mercy Clinic North until her retirement in 2017. Her kind and compassionate care touched the lives of countless patients. Karen loved being outside working in her yard and flower gardens and the many birds and wildlife that came to visit brought her much joy. She had a kind and gentle spirit and brightened the lives of family and friends with her beautiful smile and cheerful outlook on life. Karen's most treasured times were spent with her family, friends, and her beloved Cocker Spaniels, Gucci, Zsa Zsa, Sysco, Chee Chee, and Cupcake.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Dan; son, Daniel (Roslyn) Dotterweich; 3 grandchildren: Gabriel, Noah, and Samuel Dotterweich; father, Kenneth Stricker; sister, Cindy (Joe) Roehl; sister-in-law, Beverly Stricker; sister-in-law Sally Schultz; many nieces and nephews; her faithful dog and walking companion, Cupcake; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarita Stricker; brother, Steve Stricker, and brother-in-law, Ron Schultz.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at CARGILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
