Karen "Kaye" Campbell

Footville, WI -- Karen L. Campbell, age 74, of Footville, passed away Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. She was born September 23, 1944 in Beloit, WI. Karen was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1962. On September 24, 1977, she married Steven M. Campbell in Footville. "Kaye" was employed by Hufcor Manufacturing, and later with the City of Janesville, from which she retired in 2007. She enjoyed cardmaking with her friends and family, her trips to the casino with her family, and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Steven M. Campbell, of Footville; her daughter, Kimberly (Jeffry) Heller, of Footville; her son, Terry (Sue) Scheehle, of Tucson, AZ; her Mom, Betty Shepherd, of Janesville; her sister, Janice Rusch, of Janesville; her grandchildren: Nicole (Scott) Hecker, Bradly (Charity) Anderson, and Nicholas (Jennifer) Anderson; her five great-grandchildren; and by many nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Shepherd.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Rev. John Thomson officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Township in Center Township. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, or from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the FUNERAL HOME.

Karen's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff of Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, and to the staff of Mercy Hospice, for the special care and concern shown to her and her family!