June 25, 1933 - February 16, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Karen J. Fox, age 86, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home. She was born in Rhinelander on June 25, 1933, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Makholm) Johnson. She graduated from Rhinelander High School. Karen married Darrell K. Fox on April 3, 1954, in Rhinelander, and he preceded her in death on February 10, 2009. She loved to browse hobby shops. She always wore her favorite sports attire while rooting for her favorite teams: Brewers, Badgers, and the Packers. Please feel free to wear your favorite Wisconsin Sports Team apparel to services!

Karen is survived by her two sons, David K. Fox and Jeffrey C. (Delana) Fox; eight grandchildren: Jason (Carrie) Fox, Dustin (Courtney) Fox, Ashley Steele, Natiea (Justin Pitstick) Fox, Nathan (Amy) Holmes, Josh (Kathy) Holmes, Justin (Jennifer) Holmes, and Mandy Heimann; numerous great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and children, Sidney Carlson and James F. Fox.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at TRINITY FREE LUTHERAN CHURCH. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; and will continue on Thursday at CHURCH from 10 a.m. until time of service. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com