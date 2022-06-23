Janesville, WI - Karen J. Biggerstaff, age 80 of Janesville passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 22,2022. She was born on August 2, 1941 in Janesville, the daughter of Ernest and Thelma (Henthorn) Grim. She graduated from Janesville High School and received an associate degree from Blackhawk Technical College.
Karen married Russell S. Biggerstaff on August 8, 1959 at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. She was formerly employed by Lab Safety as a customer service representative and was a member of Christ the Rock Church, Janesville. Karen had a tremendous love for quilting, knitting and sewing.
Karen Biggerstaff is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Russell; daughter, Kathy (John) Morton of Janesville; son, Michael Biggerstaff of Janesville; daughter, Angela (Dennis) Werle of Edgerton; sister, Sylvia Dietz of South Beloit, IL; grandchildren, Ashley (Nick) Fitzgerald of Janesville, Marissa (Tim) O'Grady of Janesville, Alex Morton of Janesville, Megan Biggerstaff of Beloit, Thomas (Krysta) Rowe of South Beloit, IL, Emily (Dylan) Oliger of Janesville, Ellen Werle of Charleston, SC, Nicholas (Jaimi) Werle of Edgerton; great-grandchildren, Mason O'Grady of Janesville, Kayden and Makynli Rowe of South Beloit, IL.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Thelma Grim; sisters, Betty Schumacher and Doris Buehl; brothers, Lawrence Grim and Neil Grim; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Lois Biggerstaff.
A Celebration of Life to honor Karen's life will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon with a service at Noon Friday at the FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Dissmore officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Karen's name to Christ the Rock Church BGMC.
