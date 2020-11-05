December 13, 1944 - November 3, 2020
Necedah, WI - Karen Helen Caple, age 75, of Necedah, WI, passed away early on November 3rd, 2020 at home peacefully after a long courageous battle. A Mass will be held 11:00 AM, November 7, 2020 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Rozellville, WI . Visitation will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to service. Burial will take place directly after Mass at St. Andrews.
Karen was born December 13, 1944, the daughter of Myron and Eleanor Dennee in Marathon County. She graduated from Stratford High School. On July 4, 1964, Karen was united in marriage for 56 years, to the love of her life Richard F. Caple at St. Andrews Church in Rozellville, WI.
She was a member of The Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she led the Rosary, in Necedah, WI. Karen also worked at Parker Pen in Janesville, WI for 10 years. She received her certification as a CNA and enjoyed working as a home health aide. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and worked the election polls.
In her spare time she was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, driving her red convertible, cooking, writing letters, playing cards, and 50's - 60's music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She impacted the lives of many of her nieces and nephews, with her kindness and compassion. She made you feel welcome whenever you entered her home. Those that knew Karen best will miss her humor, thoughtfulness, generosity, and loving heart. She positively affected many people throughout her life. Her loving spirit will last forever.
Karen is lovingly survived by her Husband: Richard; children: Gregory (Karen JoAnn), Michael (Christine) and Michelle (Elise). She is further survived by her siblings: Betty (Dwayne), Kathy (Brendan), Marion (Ronald), Jean, Jerry (Carol), Richard (Diane). Grandchildren; Brittany, Brooke (Cody), Janelle (Caleb), Alyvia and Leah. Great Grandchildren: Eleanor, Abraham, and Evana. Many nieces and nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents: Myron and Eleanor Dennee, sister Shirley and brother, James.
Matt: 11:28 "Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest."
Online condolences may be made at www.hansenschillingfuneralhome.com
for your convenience.
