October 19, 1942 - August 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Karen H. Walker, age 76, of Janesville, passed away on Friday August 23, 2019, at Oak Park Place in Janesville. She was born in Estherville, Iowa, on October 19, 1942; the daughter of Paul and Jeanette (Tramm) Hartmann. Karen was a 1960 graduate of the Minnesota School of Business and was married to Robert Walker in Alpha Minnesota on June 23, 1962. Bob and Karen moved to Janesville in 1963, where they raised their three children: Jeff, Brian, and Debbie. Karen was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church where she served in many different musical capacities, including: Church Organist, Bell Choir Director, and Choir Director. Music played a central role in Karen's life, beginning when she started playing church organ at the age of 14 to teaching piano lessons in the local community. She was an avid attendee of her children's and grandchildren's activities, rarely missing an event. Karen worked for many years as a Legal Secretary for Roy Berg and for Wesner, Fowler and Moore, and as an Administrative Assistant for the Blunt, Ellis & Loewi and Kemper Securities Investment Groups.

Karen is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bob Walker; children: Jeff (Dana) Walker, Brian (Michelle) Walker, and Debbie (Bill) Boor; grandchildren: Kolin and Alex Walker, Kaitlyn and Jessica Walker, Megan (Luke) Geffers and John Boor; and many extended family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents; and four sisters: Delores (Wayne) Gaiser, Florence (Victor) Bartolomei, Ruth (William) Reifsteck and Verna (Kenneth) Wolford.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Bond Haldeman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the Church. Committal service will follow immediately to Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Karen's memory to: St. John Memorial Foundation. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting Karen's family. For online condolences, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.