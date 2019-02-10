Karen Fay Hatfield

April 15, 1939 - January 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Karen Fay (Alexander) Hatfield, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019, with her husband, Roger, at her side. Karen was born on April 15, 1939, in her uncle's home in Green Grove, WI to Roscoe and Inez (Hardrath) Alexander. Her early years were spent with her brothers on the farm outside of Owen-Withee. Growing up with 3 brothers, Karen was quite a tomboy, holding her own with them playing on the farm. Stories have been told that these four, along with their cousins, got into quite a bit of mischief over the years. She attended a one room schoolhouse through eighth grade, and attended Owen-Withee High School, where she participated in choir, orchestra, and graduated valedictorian of her class. She spent practically every weekend attending dances in Atwood, WI, with friends and her brother, Gordy.

On March 30, 1968, she married her true love, Roger Hatfield, in Waukegan, IL. They were engaged six weeks after their first date, and married 3 months later. They stuck together through thick and thin, living in a number of places including Waukegan, IL; Hiles and Marinette, WI, and ultimately moved to Janesville to be closer to family. She had a variety of jobs over the years, including the all important role of homemaker. She was a lifelong learner, and at the age of 50, earned her associates degree in business and became the manager of Marinette's B. Dalton bookstore, where she worked until she retired at the age of 64. Karen, along with Roger, enjoyed the big joys of life, such as family weddings, births and milestone birthday celebrations of many family members. Just as important were the day to day joys of visiting with friends and family around a campfire, playing cards and talking smart, cheering on favorite sports teams, or finding the God moments in everyday life. Perhaps her favorite past-time was spending time with her grandchildren, or attending their sporting events, choir concerts, or plays and musicals. She was extremely proud to be a grandparent, and seeing them succeed and enjoy life in their own ways brought her such joy.

Family and friends were the most treasured aspect of Karen's life. She especially enjoyed hosting family and friends in her home with her cooking and baking. Her home was never without some sort of baked good. She prepared enough to feed an army, and always offered guests to take some home with them. Karen had numerous interests including: cooking, baking, reading, gardening and sewing. She was an avid sports enthusiast (at a young age she dreamed of being a sports reporter). Although she enjoyed watching almost any sport, she was happiest when she was cheering on the Badgers, Packers and the Chicago Cubs. She was thrilled to witness the Cubbies win the World Series in 2016.

Karen is survived by her husband, Roger; son, Mark (Lisa) Hatfield of Monument, CO; daughter, Becky (Alan) Hoesly of Whitewater; grandchildren: Emma Hatfield of Greeley, CO, Jeremy Hoesly of Madison and Hannah Hoesly of Whitewater. She is further survived by her brother, Rod, in Tennessee; sisters-in-law: Carol Alexander (Roscoe, IL), Karolyn Tscharnak (Whitewater, WI), Carmen Hatfield (Benton, KY), Dianne Nelson (Aurora, CO), Phyllis Hatfield (Sun City West, AZ); brother-in-law, Clarence Hatfield (Benton, KY); and many cousins; nieces; and nephews. Karen was welcomed to heaven by her parents, Roscoe and Inez Alexander; siblings, Carlyle and Gordy Alexander; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Elizabeth Hatfield; and brothers-in law, Tom Wilke and Sigurd Nelson.

Karen had a strong faith, and was a member of Richmond United Methodist Church. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI. Services in Karen's honor for family and friends will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 145 S. Prairie St, Whitewater, WI. The family suggests expressions of sympathy to First United Methodist Church Mission Trip Scholarship Fund in Karen's memory. The Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to family and friends for their overwhelming support. A special thanks to Bryan West Hospital staff in Lincoln, NE for their recent care of Karen.

You will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to know and love you. You will always be remembered for your unconditional love and generosity. May your kind-hearted, fun-loving, spunky, and at times, sassy outlook on life, live on with us all.