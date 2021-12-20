Karen F. (Richardson) Dewey

Janesville, WI - Karen F. Dewey, age 79, of Janesville, died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. She was born on April 23, 1942, the daughter of Wayne and Margaret (Geisinger) Richardson. She married Edward A. Dewey on December 19, 1964, and he preceded her in death in 1994. Karen retired from The Janesville Gazette. She enjoyed watching wildlife, especially owls and was also licensed in caring for reptiles and going for nature walks.
Karen is survived by her 2 sons: Keith (Michelle) Dewey of Cadiz, KY and Chris (Tina) Dewey of Edgerton; 6 grandchildren: Christopher, Jessica, Megan, Madalyn, Kayla and Austin; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Dick (Ruth Ann) Richardson of Janesville; 3 sisters-in-law; Jean Schuett, Beth Uridil, and Carol Richardson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Donna McBride; brother, Tom Richardson; and special friend, Richard Ellis.
A Private Family Gathering will be held at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton. Burial will be at Emerald Grove Cemetery. A Public Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at a later date in the spring. For on-line condolences or sharing of a memory: www.apfelfuneral.com
"The family would like to extend a sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Dean St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville for their overwhelming care and support for Karen".
