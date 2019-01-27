September 16, 1940 - January 24, 2019

Oswego, NY -- Karen E. Sova, 78, of Oswego, NY, died January 24, 2019 at home. Born in Janesville, WI, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Margaret (Olson) Olsen. She served in the U.S. Marines from 1958-1960. She met and married her husband, of 58 years, Edward W. Sova, Sr., and together raised their family. Karen was employed by the NY Power Authority, where she worked as a stock records clerk for 22 years and retired in 1999. She was a member of the American Legion Aux #237 of Footville, WI, and also the Oswego Marine Corps League. She also loved spending time in local casinos. Karen and her husband were avid travelers who covered most of the U.S. from coast to coast.

Surviving are her husband, Edward W. Sova, Sr.; daughter, Tammie (Bill) Thompson of Oswego; son, Edward W. (Julie) Sova Jr. of Oswego; two sisters, Nancy Kloften and Sonja (John) Schooff, both of Wisconsin; and five grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Laura Sova.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to remember Karen in a special way, you can make a donation in her name to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., PO Box 102, 44 East Bridge Street, Oswego, NY 13126-0102. Calling hours will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, 2019, with a service to follow at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego, NY.