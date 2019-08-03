October 16, 1950 - August 1, 2019

Belvidere, IL -- Karen Doris Seibert, 68, of Belvidere, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Park Place Nursing Home, Belvidere, IL. She was born October 16, 1950 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Earl and Eleanor (Michaelson) Seibert. Karen attended North Boone High School of Poplar Grove, IL, and was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Clinton, WI. Karen grew up and lived on the family farm, raising cattle and loving the land. She will be always remembered for her sweet-natured personality, her love of animals, her fresh baked bread and home made apple butter.

Karen is survived by her brother, Gary Seibert of Capron, IL; sister, Elaine E. (Ron) Maas of Sharon, IL; niece, Ashley (Tank) Maas of Freeport, IL; nephew, Joseph Maas of Sharon, WI; four great nieces: Abby, Zoe, Bre'bella and Jannessa; two great nephews, Kazhmere and AJ, all of Freeport, IL. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Carol Jean Seibert; and her beloved dog, BoBo.

A Celebration of Karen's Life will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Brian Mark Funeral Home, 504 Milwaukee Street, Clinton, WI. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at the Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, WI. A memorial fund will be established in Karen's name.

Brian G. Mark Funeral Home

504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI 53525 (608) 676-4464

www.brianmarkfh.com

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff Park Place of Belvidere and Northern Illinois Hospice, for the care and compassion shown Karen