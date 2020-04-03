Karen Carlson Linzmeier

December 12, 1962 - March 30, 2020
Cherry Hill, NJ -- Karen (nee Carlson) Linzmeier, 57, of Cherry Hill, NJ, died of breast cancer on Monday, March 30, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born to Jack and Marlys Carlson on December 12, 1962 in Beloit, WI, the middle of 3 daughters. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1981 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1985 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. Karen married fellow classmate, Dan Linzmeier, on September 17, 1988. They settled in the Chicagoland area in 1991, and Karen began a 27-year career as a chemistry teacher at Wheeling High School. After taking a medical leave in 2018, Karen moved to the east coast to be closer to her children and beloved granddaughter. Karen was an avid Wisconsin Badger sports fan, and never missed a basketball or football game. She also loved traveling to Europe, musical theater, dogs, and spending as much time as she could with her granddaughter, Brielle. She was a devoted Christ follower and covenant marriage stander, believing strongly in the meaning of "until death do us part."
Survivors include her daughter, Lauren (Bill) Russell of Philadelphia, PA; son, Alex Linzmeier of New York, NY; mother, Marlys Carlson of Janesville, WI; sisters, Susan (Michael) Erickson of Beloit, WI and Judy (Jay) Carlson of Cross Plains, WI; and granddaughter, Brielle Russell of Philadelphia, PA. She was predeceased by her father, John (Jack) Carlson.
At Karen's request, her ashes will be scattered into Lake Mendota at a private gathering in Madison, WI later in 2020. Donations may be made in Karen's name to As Good as Gold - Golden Retriever Rescue of IL (asgoodasgold.org) or Theological Foundations Ministries (marriagedivorce.com). To share condolences with the family, please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.