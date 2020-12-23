Karen B. Rousseau

October 14, 1944 - December 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - Karen B. (Reich) Rousseau, age 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20 in her home, with her family by her side. Karen was born on October 14, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Ray and Helen Reich. She graduated from Whitefish Bay High School and attended University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning her bachelor degree in teaching. Karen met her husband of 53 years, Robert (Bob), in college at the student union. Together, they lived happily first in Edgerton, then most of their lives in Janesville. Karen spent her career teaching in Edgerton elementary school, St. John Vianney Catholic School, and Janesville middle schools. Karen enjoyed gardening, playing tennis and Words With Friends, finding bargains, interior decorating, and watching birds out her window. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
She is survived by her caring and devoted husband, Bob; two daughters, Renee (Chad) Weber of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Aimee (Eric) Kretschman of Rydal, PA; and four granddaughters: Annika R. Kretschman, Audrey M. Kretschman, Abigail R. Kretschman, and Alexandra R. Kretschman. Survivors also include her brother, Lawrence Reich; six nephews; and three nieces. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Helen.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Karen at a later date, likely outside in a garden, surrounded by flowers in Karen's honor. If you feel moved to make a gift in Karen's memory, please consider a memorial to Mercy Hospice at 901 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville WI, 53548.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Mercy Advanced Illness Management (Palliative Care), Mercy Hospice, and all of Karen's care givers who made such a difference with their high quality, loving and considerate care.