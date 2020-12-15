Karen Ann Zierath

July 21, 1938 - December 11, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Karen A. Zierath, age 82, of Janesville died Friday, December 11, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living where she had made her home for the past two years. Karen was born in Janesville on July 21, 1938, the daughter of Donald and Frances (Richards) Dooley. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1956. She married Richard F. Zierath on July 7, 1956. He preceded her in death in September of 1997.
Karen was formerly employed in the dietary and housekeeping departments at Rock County Health Care Center. She was also formerly employed at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Cedar Crest and Prent Corporation. Karen was of the Catholic faith but was not affiliated with any parish. Her family was extremely important to her and she was especially proud of her children and grandchildren.
Karen is survived by three children; Richard "Rick" (Kelly) Zierath of Madison, WI, Amy (Mike) Burns of Florida, Jennifer (Ray) Daehn of Midlothian, TX; grandchildren, Richard (Sarah) Burns, Lisa (Tyler) Sobkowiak, Maxwell (Carrie) Zierath, Amanda Zierath, Boomer Zierath, Lexi (Tony) Short, Evan (Kerry) Daehn; her sister, Michelle Schendel of Las Vegas, NV; a special niece, Debra Koenecke of Janesville; a special friend, Gene Wendt of Janesville. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Donna Koenecke.
Private services will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, it was Karen's wish that any memorials be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
