Karen A. (Zombek) Rife

Orfordville, WI - Karen A. Rife, 66, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born August 11, 1956, in Chicago, IL, to the late Eugene Zombek and the late Joan (Greer) Siedlecki. On March 20, 1976, Karen married her high school sweetheart Thomas Rife in Chicago, IL.
Karen spent her life caring for people either as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for almost 30 years, to being an in-home caregiver for the elderly. Above all else, her true devotion was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, canoeing, traveling throughout Wisconsin and out West, gardening, and playing piano.
Karen is survived by her husband of 46 years Tom Rife; four children: David (Denise) Rife, Jason (Lisa) Rife, Kristy Fiege, and Eric (Amber) Rife; her grandchildren: Josh, Megan, Mitchell, Joseph, Paige, and Brielle; her siblings: Linda, Nancy, Eddie, Donna, Danny, and Donald; her dog Rocky; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Eugene and her mother Joan (Edward) Siedlecki.
A time of celebration will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. WI. Donations are appreciated to Karen's Ovarian Cancer Fight on https://gofundme./702ba97e
To plant a tree in memory of Karen Rife as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.