Karen A. (Zombek) Rife

August 11, 1956 - November 29, 2022

Orfordville, WI - Karen A. Rife, 66, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. She was born August 11, 1956, in Chicago, IL, to the late Eugene Zombek and the late Joan (Greer) Siedlecki. On March 20, 1976, Karen married her high school sweetheart Thomas Rife in Chicago, IL.

