February 16, 1953 - November 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Karen A. Morgan, age 66, of Janesville, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, with family by her side. She was born in Janesville on February 16, 1953, the daughter of the late Allan and June (Coats) Saunders. Karen graduated from Parker High School in 1971. On May 14, 1977, she married Lawrence "Larry" J. Morgan and together they had three children. Over the years, Karen worked as a beautician at the former JC Penney Salon and retired from Galaxy Hair Designs when her health declined. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, scrapbooking and many trips to the casinos. She loved spending time with her family and summers at the family cottage on Lake Koshkonong. She especially enjoyed going to her granddaughter's school choir and sporting events.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; and three children: Marsha (Bryan Koopman) Marlowe of Beloit, WI, Shannon (Hal Helwig) Morgan of Janesville, and Lance (Mindy) Morgan of Rockford, IL; and granddaughters, Ashley and Alyssa Morgan. She is further survived by her siblings: Vickie Anderson of Ft. Wayne, IN, Bill Saunders of Beloit, WI, LouAnn Payne of Montgomery, AL, and Joann Kamppi of Janesville, WI; sisters and brothers-in-law: Phyllis and Ken Wyman of Buffalo, NY, Michael and Loretta Morgan of La Mirada, CA, and Jay and Kristi Morgan of Madison, WI; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Scott; and her sister, Donna Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Batinich officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home, and again on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

