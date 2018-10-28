- September 30, 2018
Chicago, IL -- Karen A. Ledger, 65, of Chicago and formerly of Elkhorn, WI, passed away September 30, 2018. Longtime employee of Attorneys Liability Assurance Society, antique enthusiast, and a collector of Wedgwood Fairyland Lusterware.
Treasured daughter of late parents, Edmund and Ann Ledger; beloved wife of Gary "Jake" Jaquet; cherished sister to Tim (Jean) Ledger and Paul "Skip" Ledger; dearest aunt of Andrew, Matt (Kathryn), Luke (Rebecca) and Jake; and great-aunt to Charlotte.
A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, November 18, 1p.m. to 4 p.m., at Evergreen Country Club in Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made in Karen's name to either of her two favorite charities: the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society.
